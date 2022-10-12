Ryan Reynolds is making a movie about John Candy

Ryan Reynolds is gearing up to create a new documentary that will reflect the life of late comedy actor and Canadian legend John Candy.

Reynolds, who was born and raised in Vancouver, is set to work on the film through his production company, Maximum Effort.

Candy was born in Toronto in 1950, and rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of Toronto's branch of The Second City. He eventually gained North American popularity as he starred on the influential Toronto-based comedy-variety show Second City Television (SCTV).

Candy became a household name in the 1980s through notable appearances in nostalgic films such as Stripes, Splash, Summer Rental, Spaceballs, Uncle Buck, and The Great Outdoors.

Mayor John Tory even proclaimed Oct. 31 as "John Candy Day" in 2020 in honour of what would have been the actor's 70th birthday.

Reynolds took to Twitter this week to announce that he is working on the nonfiction film, along with actor Colin Hanks, whose father, Tom Hanks, previously worked with Candy on Splash and Volunteers.

With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 10, 2022

Maximum Effort's Twitter page retweeted Reynolds' announcement, and responded with a notable movie quote from Candy in his role in the 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

“You wanna hurt me? Go right ahead if it makes you feel any better. I’m an easy target.” https://t.co/xJ4zrfdOGx — Maximum Effort (@MaximumEffort) October 10, 2022

Prior to the announcement, Candy was already trending on Twitter ahead of the Planes, Trains and Automobiles 4K re-release.

A representative for Reynolds also confirmed to PEOPLE that the Candy family is giving Maximum Effort access to Candy's archive and home video footage.

Candy's daughter, Jennifer Candy, 42, also responded to Reynolds' tweet, saying that the project is in great hands.

Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family 😁 . This project is in great hands ❤️ @ChrisCandy4u @VancityReynolds @ColinHanks @MaximumEffort https://t.co/jW5XZyrlxJ — Jennifer Candy (@TheRealJenCandy) October 10, 2022

Candy died at age 43 of a heart attack in 1994 while filming Wagons East in Mexico.