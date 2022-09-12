Film
brendan fraser tiff

Brendan Fraser gets standing ovation in Toronto and sparks major Oscar buzz

Coming off a successful run at the Venice Film Festival, Brendan Fraser was warmly greeted in Toronto and received a minutes-long standing ovation for his latest performance.

Last night at the official Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) screening for The Whale, the half-Canadian actor was once again showered with praise for his lead portrayal in Darren Aronofsky's film.

He and the rest of the cast, including Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, received a lengthy standing ovation at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Clips from the momentous occasion show Fraser clearly emotional and grateful for the love, with the crowd cheering and clapping.

This comes after Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival and shed many tears.

On Sunday night Fraser was also presented with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance and expressed gratitude and thanks.

"I think that the last time that I waited to hear my name called aloud to receive an award was in grade four and it was from the pee wee bowling league," he joked.

Fraser plays a morbidly obese, gay man who tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after years of non-communication while he struggles with his health in The Whale. 

But this award and praise is sparking talk that the 53-year-old will land a nomination and win for the Oscar's Best Actor category.

If traditions are true, the last actors to win the Tribute Award for Performance at TIFF went on to also score big at the Academy Awards.

Jessica Chastain, Anthony Hopkins and Benedict Cumberbatch all went on to achieve success at the Oscars following their Tribute awards.

Variety, Entertainment Weekly and the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) have already bet on Fraser to win.

His performance has many calling The Whale the best film of the year and of Fraser's entire career.

If his emotional speech at TIFF is anything like what we're likely to see this awards season, then get the tissues ready.

TIFF Originals
