Film
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
You can see a movie for just $3 at theatres across Toronto this weekend

Going to see a movie in theatres has gotten quite expensive in the last few years, not to mention the ridiculous prices for snacks and beverages, but there's good news for anyone who typically resists going to the cinema due to ticket costs: you can see a movie for just $3 this weekend. 

In honour of National Cinema Day, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada and the Cinema Foundation are offering discounted admissions at more than 3,000 theatres across North America on Sept. 3, including many in Toronto. 

The one-day event will include all movies at all showtimes at participating theatres throughout the day on Saturday.

So far, all major theatre companies are set to participate including Cineplex, Cinemas Guzzo, Cinemas Cine Entreprise, Imagine Cinemas, Landmark and Magic Lantern Theatres. 

At least three independent theatres in Ontario are set to participate, including Film.ca Cinema, Highland Cinemas and The Westdale, though none in Toronto as of yet.

The list is expected to grow, however, so don't forget to check back to see if your local theatre has joined in on the event.

"Movie-going is back and it is great to see our industry coming together and rallying behind National Cinema Day," said Nuria Bronfman, Executive Director of MTAC, in a statement.

"Nothing matches watching movies together with friends and family at a theatre. We are excited to join our colleagues in the US in thanking movie lovers across the country for their support and celebrating great movies and the thrill of the big screen experience."

