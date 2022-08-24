You can get tickets to an event with some major movie stars in Toronto next month

With the star-studded Toronto International Film Festival right around the corner, you can expect many of your favourite celebrities to make appearances in the city.

One highly-anticipated TIFF event is Jason Reitman's Live Read, in which classic movie scripts are read by contemporary actors.

The Montreal-born filmmaker created Live Read back in 2011, and the smash-hit event has become a staple of the film festival throughout the years.

During Live Read, a beloved film is performed for audiences in a one-take read-through with Reitman narrating stage direction.

The Canadian-American actor and director is best known for making classic films like Juno and Up in the Air. This year's event involves a surprise screenplay in honour of Reitman's father, Ivan Reitman, who directed nostalgic favourites like Ghostbusters and Stripes.

TIFF has previously welcomed Reitman and all-star casts for live table reads of The Breakfast Club, Boogie Nights, and American Beauty.

Live Read '15 involved a reenactment of The Princess Bride, and featured surprise guests such as Donald Glover, Rachel McAdams, and Patrick Stewart.

Although this year's cast and film title will be announced in the coming weeks, you can definitely expect some mega-stars to grace the Live Read stage. Reitman is also well-known for bringing on lots of surprise guests, so this is one event you definitely won't want to miss.

Live Read '22 takes place on Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting Sept. 3 for TIFF members and Sept. 5 for the public, subject to availability.