Adam Sandler just visited a Toronto dog groomer with his adorable bulldog

Summer 2022 has basically been the season of Adam Sandler spottings in Toronto, but now it's his beloved dog that's getting all the attention.

A Toronto dog grooming business was blessed from a visit by Sandler and his pet dog Bagel, who received a fabulous wash and blowout.

The Fresh Pooch pulled up with their mobile doggie salon and quickly got to work washing, drying and capturing the joy of beautifying Bagel the bulldog.

The sweet pup, who makes many appearances on Sandler's social media pages, seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself with his tongue hanging outside the side of his mouth.

Bagel even got a cute little bandana at the end of his appointment.

Of course, staffers with the Fresh Pooch got to meet Sandler in person and even posed with the megastar for some quick pics.

Sandler is a lover of bulldogs and has had many throughout the years, including Meatball the English bulldog who appeared as Mr. Beefy in the film Little Nicky and was actually Sandler's ring bearer at his 2003 wedding.

Bagel dealing with life pic.twitter.com/iXuGxY3On4 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) November 13, 2020

This latest Sandler and Bagel spotting is just one of many that have occurred throughout the summer as the 55-year-old films You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! across Ontario.

He also recently visited the Beth Tzedec Congregation while filming and met with Rabbi Baruch Freedman-Kohl and his grandchildren.

⁦@AdamSandler⁩ invited my grandchildren for a selfie, while filming “you’re so NOT invited.” He challenged me to a one-on-one game when he returns to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ZsoVyuwTNY — Baruch Frydman-Kohl (@Ravbaruch) August 17, 2022

Sandler's been spotted basically everywhere in Toronto, including in Yorkville, various basketball courts and even Guelph.

Adam Sandler hooping in Toronto 😅



(via splashto/YT) pic.twitter.com/wER6nrhIrN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 14, 2022

Here's hoping we see more appearances from Bagel in the future!