Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto casting call

New Toronto casting call has $3,000 payout for role of proud Canadian

Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Do you live and breathe Tim Hortons? Watch and defend hockey obsessively? Do you ride a polar bear to work? Or even say "sorry" when someone bumps into you?

If so, a recent casting call by Groundglass Casting might be the perfect position for you. The Toronto-based premium casting company announced they are casting Canadians from coast to coast for a meaningful commercial.

Groundglass Casting is looking for people who are over the age of 18 and just proud to be Canadian. If casted, you'll receive $750 for one day of filming, and if your footage ends up in the final commercial, you'll receive an extra $2,250.

The posting says that serving your community is an asset for the job, and they're looking for Canadians who make their neighbourhoods a better place.

No feat is too small, you could be a hockey coach, a Scouts Canada Leader, a food bank volunteer, a community gardener, or even a camp counsellor to land the job.

The casting call says your story just has to "embody your own version of Canadian spirit."

All you need to apply to the non-union project is a valid driver's license and access to a vehicle. You must be eligible to work in Canada.

No acting experienced is required for this role, however, "you should be outgoing and comfortable being filmed and interviewed."

You'll be required to do an online interview, a COVID test, a virtual wardrobe appointment, and available for filming between September 6 and 20.

If you want to increase your chances of being selected, you can submit a two-to-three-minute video introducing yourself, explaining what it means to be Canadian to you, and what you do to help your neighbourhood.

Lead photo by

Bernard Spragg. NZ
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

90s superstar spotted filming new Netflix series in Toronto

New Toronto casting call has $3,000 payout for role of proud Canadian

Adam Sandler spotted eating at Guelph Milestones restaurant for some reason

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold spotted biking around Toronto

Anime North Toronto looked like pure chaos with long lines and sweltering heat

The history of the Mr. Dressup TV show and its connection to Toronto

Toronto casting call will pay almost $6,000 for dudes to chill in pyjamas all day

Toronto transformed into NYC winter wonderland for new television shoot