New Toronto casting call has $3,000 payout for role of proud Canadian

Do you live and breathe Tim Hortons? Watch and defend hockey obsessively? Do you ride a polar bear to work? Or even say "sorry" when someone bumps into you?

If so, a recent casting call by Groundglass Casting might be the perfect position for you. The Toronto-based premium casting company announced they are casting Canadians from coast to coast for a meaningful commercial.

Groundglass Casting is looking for people who are over the age of 18 and just proud to be Canadian. If casted, you'll receive $750 for one day of filming, and if your footage ends up in the final commercial, you'll receive an extra $2,250.

The posting says that serving your community is an asset for the job, and they're looking for Canadians who make their neighbourhoods a better place.

No feat is too small, you could be a hockey coach, a Scouts Canada Leader, a food bank volunteer, a community gardener, or even a camp counsellor to land the job.

The casting call says your story just has to "embody your own version of Canadian spirit."

All you need to apply to the non-union project is a valid driver's license and access to a vehicle. You must be eligible to work in Canada.

No acting experienced is required for this role, however, "you should be outgoing and comfortable being filmed and interviewed."

You'll be required to do an online interview, a COVID test, a virtual wardrobe appointment, and available for filming between September 6 and 20.

If you want to increase your chances of being selected, you can submit a two-to-three-minute video introducing yourself, explaining what it means to be Canadian to you, and what you do to help your neighbourhood.