Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto casting call will pay almost $6,000 for dudes to chill in pyjamas all day

A new casting gig will pay thousands of dollars to have you chill in your comfy clothes all day — if you happen to land the job.

Jigsaw Casting is looking for "real guys" (their words, not ours,) to relax and "play along" for a laundry detergent campaign.

Ideal candidates will be from all walks of life, preferably 30 to 50-years-old, and have a love for wearing comfortable clothes, relaxing in a comfy chair or having the occasional daydream.

No modeling or previous acting experience is necessary, just chill vibes, though candidates with allergies or sensitivities to scents aren't preferred.

Successful applicants will be paid around $5,800 for the gig, but rapid antigen or similar tests will be required. A proof of vaccination or valid medical exemption is also needed.

Depending on candidates' location, travel and accommodations will be provided to stay in Toronto.

Zoom callsbacks will take place on July 21, with a test taking place on the 25th and possibly other dates. The shoot date is scheduled for July 28, 2022.

Submission can be forwarded through a specific website. These are due at 10 a.m. on July 18.

Marty O’Neill
