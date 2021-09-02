Film
Here's a list of the A-list stars attending TIFF 2021 in Toronto in person

TIFF 2021 kicks off in Toronto in just over a week but unlike previous years there won't be parties and red gala carpet events all over the city for its 10 day run.

But that doesn't mean that no stars and filmmakers will be attending this year's festival. In a surprise announcement, the Toronto International Film Festival just released a list of all the "special guests" expected to attend TIFF in person this year.

Here's some of the most notable celebrities and filmmakers.

  • Jessica Chastain
  • Benedict Cumberbatch
  • Vincent D'Onofrio
  • Kenny G
  • Andrew Garfield
  • Richard Jenkins
  • Keira Knightley
  • Steven Soderbergh
  • Denis Villeneuve
  • Dionne Warwick
  • Sigourney Weaver

A complete list of special guests attending can be found is this PDF.

