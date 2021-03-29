Dan Levy just revealed the real story behind the SNL dressing room note trend

Award-winning actor, writer, director and producer Dan Levy made Toronto incredibly proud when he hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time back in February, and audiences were even more excited to learn that he started a quintessentially Canadian trend while he was there.

The Schitt's Creek star and co-creator left a good luck message for the weekly show's next host, Regina King, on a sticky note on the dressing room mirror. King then continued the trend by leaving a note for Regé-Jean Page the following week.

But while Levy was widely credited with starting the heartwarming tradition, the Canadian performer recently set the record straight in an interview with TODAY.

"I feel the need to clarify this… I didn't start (the tradition)," he told TODAY. "I kind of continued it."

Levy explained that he actually discovered a similar note from the previous year from Woody Harrelson to Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the dressing room, and he immediately loved the idea.

"So I asked if I could leave a note for Regina because the process is such a strange experience," he said. "Strange, wonderful and intimidating experience that like, a little note from the person that had just done it felt like such a sweet vote of confidence."

The former MTV Canada host also spoke about what made working on Schitt's Creek with his father, iconic comedian Eugene Levy, so great during the TODAY interview.

"You have to really respect the person you're working with and I think when you do, it makes for a very easy go of things," he said. "I have so long admired what my dad had done and... I think he really let me have space to find my own footing."