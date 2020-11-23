Kevin Hart agrees to meet Brampton man who put up a billboard to get his attention

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart is currently in Ontario filming his new movie The Man From Toronto along with fellow stars Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco, and several fans have have been lucky enough to run in to the celebrities by fluke.

One die-hard Hart fan wasn't going to wait for the stars to align to meet one of his idols, though, so he took matters into his own hands and paid to have a billboard installed with the comedian's photo and a personalized message.

Sunny Rabbanim, owner of Brampton fitness centre My Bollywood Body, paid the large sum of $3,000 to have a billboard put up with the message, "Yo Kevin, I heard you're in Toronto. I'm a big fan. Can I take a selfie?" and it seems the grand gesture had its intended effect.

Over the weekend, Rabbanim received a direct message on Instagram from Hart himself in which he called the move "dope as hell."

"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." – Wayne Gretzky

Kevin Hart agreed to meet with a fan who posted a message on a PATTISON Outdoor billboard hoping to meet the Hollywood Star while he’s in the Toronto area filming his new film. #OOH #kevinhart #bigfan @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/PcPJVLZiQq — PATTISON Outdoor (@pattisonoutdoor) November 21, 2020

"Kevin reached out to me," Rabbanim excitedly told blogTO. "He even started following me on Instagram."

In the message, Hart asked Rabbanim to send over his phone number, promising to arrange some kind of meet-up.

Hart and the rest of the Man From Toronto team were shooting in Milton last week, but production in the area was set to wrap on Nov. 21.

No word on where they're headed next, but the cast and crew have already been spotted while shooting in locations including downtown Toronto, Etobicoke and Brampton since they first began filming in October.

Rabbanim's billboard located at the Bramlea GO Station in Brampton will meanwhile remain on display for all to see for another three and a half weeks.