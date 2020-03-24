Big Brother Canada ends production in Toronto due to COVID-19 government orders

Big Brother Canada announced today that they're cancelling the rest of the season and ending production in Toronto following the provincial government's order for all non-essential businesses to shut down by midnight tonight.

The reality show released an official statement Tuesday morning announcing the cancellation of the season.

As a result of recent COVID-19 government mandates, effective today #BBCAN8 has ended production. We’re all in the house together Canada, thanks for watching ♥️



Full Statement » https://t.co/qsAQblIQXA — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) March 24, 2020

"Big Brother Canada is a labour of love for so many, and even though it hurts to say goodbye to the season, it’s the right thing to do," host Arisa Cox said in the statement.

"On behalf of the incredible people who put this show together, thank you to everyone who started this journey with us. Please take care and be safe!"

The statement also indicates that there are no plans to resume production at a later date, and the final two episodes will air on March 25 at 7 p.m. and April 1 at 7 p.m.

Prior to this announcement, Big Brother Canada came under fire for continuing production despite calls for social distancing and recommendations for all non-essential businesses to close.

Insight Productions suspended audience members from attending live tapings of the show on March 12, but a source who chose to remain anonymous in order to protect their job told blogTO the show's more than 50 crew members feared for their health and safety on a daily basis.

The source also said the houseguests had not been briefed on the severity of the pandemic and were therefore not aware of the full risk involved in continuing production.