The trailer for the new Saw movie is out and Toronto is all over it

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson were in Toronto this past summer working on the latest film in the Saw franchise, and the trailer for the new horror flick has finally been released.

The film, which was left untitled for quite some time, is called Spiral: From The Book Of Saw.

Rotten Tomatoes shared the movie's first trailer on Twitter earlier this morning and it features several notable Toronto locations.

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in a new chapter of the Saw franchise. #Spiral: From The Book Of Saw is in theaters May 15th. pic.twitter.com/SuxC7FsGvt — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 5, 2020

The minute-and-a-half trailer features scenes that appear to have been shot under the Gardiner Expressway, in several Toronto buildings as well as in TTC subway stations.

And in true Saw fashion, the trailer ends with Rock handcuffed to a pipe, considering sawing off his own hand to escape.

"Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel 'Zeke' Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past," reads the movie's official plot synopsis.

"Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the centre of the killer's morbid game."

The film is the latest and ninth film in the Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures franchise, which was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell in 2004.

It was executive produced by Rock himself and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who was also behind Saws II, III and IV.

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw is set to hit theatres May 15, 2020.