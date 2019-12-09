Toronto film critics just named the best movies of the year

The Toronto Film Critics Association announced their 2019 award winners last night, proving a sweep for Parasite, a dark, class-based comedy about a poor family that scams a rich family.

Members of the Toronto Film Critics Association voted at a meeting on Sunday, and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite took home three top awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Foreign Film.

“The big win for Bong Joon-ho’s masterful Parasite, a South Korean comic thriller of family guile and guilt, attests to the vitality of global cinema even at a time of rapid change for film,” said TFCA President Peter Howell in a statement.

“It was also gratifying to see how TFCA members saluted female moviemakers: our three nominees for Best Canadian Feature and our three nominees for Best First Feature were all directed by women,” Howell said.

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story was awarded two acting awards, which recognized Adam Driver as best Actor for his role as a father fighting for custody, while Laura Dern was awarded Best Supporting actress for her role in the film.

Lupita Nyong’o was named Best Actress for her performance in Jordan Peele’s horror film Us, while Brad Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman won in the Best Screenplay category, and Olivia Wilde’s teen coming-of-age movie Booksmart was awarded Best First Feature.

The membership also chose three finalists for the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award, which includes The Body Remembers When the World Broken Open, co-directed by Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Antigone by Sophie Deraspe, and Firecrackers by Jasmin Mozaffari.

The winner will be named at the 23rd TFCA awards gala, to be held at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on January 9, 2020.