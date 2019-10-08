There's a movie coming out about the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors' NBA championship win may be in the rear view mirror, but soon we'll have a film about the victory to remind us of the historic season.

The film, titled 2019 NBA Champions: Toronto Raptors, is being produced by NBA Entertainment and includes exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and footage that takes fans through the triumphant 2018-2019 season.

The trailer for the film was just released, and it appears to accurately capture the spirit and joy the season brought to Toronto and the rest of Canada.

The film brings to light the different and unique stories of all the people who made the championship win possible.

It tells the story of how Team President Masai Ujiri acquired one of the most complete two-way players in the game, Kawhi Leonard, on the heels of a disappointing loss in the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

It tells the story of Kyle Lowry, the longest-tenured member of the team, whose seventh season in Toronto was about redemption.

It tells Pascal Siakam's story, including his journey from Cameroon and the fact that the season was a chance to establish himself as a rising star after fulfilling his father’s dreams.

The film also tells the stories of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.

While Gasol was added to the team in a trade deadline deal, the campaign provided a perfect opportunity for Ibaka to play for a ring.

The movie will take fans through the Toronto Raptors’ championship run, all the way from the first day of training camp up until the exhilarating six games of the 2019 NBA Finals against the returning champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Viewers will also get to witness the craziness of the jam-packed crowds that took over Jurassic Park in Maple Leaf Square and in towns across Canada.

Interviews in the film include Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Marc Gasol.

The film will be available to the public on Blu-ray Combo, DVD and online on October 22, 2019.