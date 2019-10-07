People keep spotting Liam Hemsworth in Toronto

Liam Hemsworth is currently in Toronto filming for a new show, and the heartthrob keeps getting spotted all over town.

He's here working on a new mini series called Dodge and Miles, which began filming in the city at the end of September and is expected to wrap on November 1.

Hemsworth was spotted running through Toronto's streets just a few days ago, while filming a scene for the show.

HQ #new @liamhemsworth was spotted filming a scene for his upcoming Quibi series Dodge and Miles on Saturday (October 5, 2019) in Toronto, Canada #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/gjevhUPy0J — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) October 6, 2019

Much of the filming so far has taken place in Toronto's Little Portugal neighbourhood, which is where fans have spotted the actor while on the job.

#new @liamhemsworth on set of his new series in little Portugal, Toronto. 📸: hello sunshine on September 30 2019 #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/DIGpuWOnJa — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) October 1, 2019

He was even seen getting purposely hit by a taxi while filming a stunt for the show, but luckily he turned out just fine.

The 29-year-old Hunger Games star was seen filming some very wild scenes for his new Quibi TV series Dodge & Miles on Sunday (October 6) in Toronto, Ca… https://t.co/b5C7KgkHid — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) October 6, 2019

And those fortunate enough to spot him have confirmed that he's as good looking in real life as he is on screen.

- When the place you wanted to go to for dinner has shut down, so venture elsewhere only to casually end up walking past ACTUAL LIAM HEMSWORTH on a film set. God bless, Toronto 🙌



*Can confirm he is as hot IRL, if not hotter 👌😍 pic.twitter.com/lKTkmcvJgO — Chadders. (@RosieChad) September 30, 2019

While some have been forced to take photos from afar so as not to disrupt the actor's work, others have been fortunate enough to grab a selfie.

Though some fans haven't spotted the actor in Toronto as of yet, they seem to be making it their goal before he's gone.

Liam Hemsworth is in Toronto, I am in Toronto, hmu. — laur (@loraaabora) October 6, 2019

The star even took some time to speak to and take photos with two little girls in Toronto, so clearly he's more than just good looks.

Hemsworth will be in town for another month or so and let's not forget he's newly-single ⁠— so be sure to keep an eye out, Toronto!