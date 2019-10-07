Film
Mira Miller
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
liam hemsworth toronto

People keep spotting Liam Hemsworth in Toronto

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Liam Hemsworth is currently in Toronto filming for a new show, and the heartthrob keeps getting spotted all over town. 

He's here working on a new mini series called Dodge and Miles, which began filming in the city at the end of September and is expected to wrap on November 1. 

Hemsworth was spotted running through Toronto's streets just a few days ago, while filming a scene for the show. 

Much of the filming so far has taken place in Toronto's Little Portugal neighbourhood, which is where fans have spotted the actor while on the job. 

He was even seen getting purposely hit by a taxi while filming a stunt for the show, but luckily he turned out just fine.

And those fortunate enough to spot him have confirmed that he's as good looking in real life as he is on screen. 

While some have been forced to take photos from afar so as not to disrupt the actor's work, others have been fortunate enough to grab a selfie. 

Though some fans haven't spotted the actor in Toronto as of yet, they seem to be making it their goal before he's gone. 

The star even took some time to speak to and take photos with two little girls in Toronto, so clearly he's more than just good looks.

Hemsworth will be in town for another month or so and let's not forget he's newly-single ⁠— so be sure to keep an eye out, Toronto!

Lead photo by

liamhemswsource

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

People keep spotting Liam Hemsworth in Toronto

There's a new movie about Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood

Doug Ford's government is taking over film ratings in Ontario

CBS just opened a massive new film and TV production centre in Mississauga

You can watch Friends in Toronto movie theatres next weekend

5 movies that missed the mark at TIFF 2019

The 10 best movies at TIFF 2019

TIFF announces award winning films for 2019