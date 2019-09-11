Nicole Kidman cuddled a puppy in Toronto and the world is in love

So many celebrities have been walking the Toronto streets since TIFF began last week, it's almost hard to keep track.

But it's definitely not hard to miss the videos and photos of Nicole Kidman cradling an adorable puppy that have been circulating online for the last few days.

Nicole Kidman holding a puppy 🥺 pic.twitter.com/omr4hJHcRb — a (@fanvtasize) September 9, 2019

The movie star was in town for the premiere of The Goldfinch, but somehow this little clip is what stole the show.

nicole kidman and puppy is the cutest thing in this world https://t.co/JUOGj1WhrX — t. (@nicolekidwman) September 9, 2019

The dog she's holding in the video is a rescue puppy, which somehow makes the whole thing even cuter.

Nicole Kidman with a puppy from the Finding Them Homes-James Bay Pawsitive Rescue at the @EW #TIFF19 photo booth pic.twitter.com/4suyjSOQ4C — Nicole Kidman News (@KidmanUpdates) September 8, 2019

The rest of the Goldfinch cast also posed for photos with rescue puppies, but Kidman and the pup definitely take the cake.

The Goldfinch cast Nicole Kidman, Willa Fitzgerald, Denis O'Hare, Ashleigh Cummings and Luke Wilson posing with rescue puppies for @EW at #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/bFGZeV8EU5 — The Goldfinch Updates (@thgoldfnch) September 8, 2019

Canada seems to be pretty much melting at the images of the beloved star with the cuddly pup, and they just keep sharing it.

nicole kidman holding a puppy is probably the cutest shit i’ve ever seen in my life 🤧 — 𝑑𝑒𝑖𝑠𝑖 (@farsmigas) September 9, 2019

The puppies from the photoshoot were from James Bay Pawsitive Rescue, and I think it's safe to say everyone is hoping they get adopted after their five minutes of fame.