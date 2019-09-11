Film
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nicole kidman tiff

Nicole Kidman cuddled a puppy in Toronto and the world is in love

So many celebrities have been walking the Toronto streets since TIFF began last week, it's almost hard to keep track. 

But it's definitely not hard to miss the videos and photos of Nicole Kidman cradling an adorable puppy that have been circulating online for the last few days. 

The movie star was in town for the premiere of The Goldfinch, but somehow this little clip is what stole the show. 

The dog she's holding in the video is a rescue puppy, which somehow makes the whole thing even cuter. 

The rest of the Goldfinch cast also posed for photos with rescue puppies, but Kidman and the pup definitely take the cake. 

Canada seems to be pretty much melting at the images of the beloved star with the cuddly pup, and they just keep sharing it. 

The puppies from the photoshoot were from James Bay Pawsitive Rescue, and I think it's safe to say everyone is hoping they get adopted after their five minutes of fame. 

