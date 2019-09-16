5 movies that missed the mark at TIFF 2019

Not every film is going to be a gem, especially at a festival. The greatest films almost all hit for the fences, and that means sometimes you bat a foul ball or strike out entirely.

Here are some of the movie misses from TIFF 2019.

This one's easy, as it's so comically terrible it was always going to be on the top of this list. I'm made sad by the fact that a Roger Deakins-shot film is wasted on such dreck, turning a Pulitzer-winning book into a pulpy, nonsensical film that feels interminable. Ugh.

So apparently The Goldfinch is a disaster #tiff19 pic.twitter.com/TYjDWmdEmD — The Moonlight Warrior 🃏🥀 (@BlackMajikMan90) September 9, 2019

I didn't get a chance to screen Noah Hawley's spacey film starring Natalie Portman and John Hamm, yet this trumpeted World Premiere generated plenty of derision online.

my screening of Lucy in the Sky was the first time i've experienced a #TIFF19 audience that didn't applaud at the end.



wow that was..uh... something else 😬 — Curtis L (@mviecurt) September 16, 2019

There were loads of biopics this year, and I was primed to dig this one — I love Hellen Reddy! Unfortunately this stilted, gormless take that plays havoc with history is a treacly mess.

I AM WOMAN sadly did not roar. Weak script, too on the feminist nose and Tilda Cobham-Hervey's Helen Reddy was just bland. Evan Peters elevated the scenes he was in and Danielle MacDonald made me wonder why Lilian Roxon doesn't have a biopic #TIFF19 — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) September 6, 2019

This biopic (yup) of Marie Curie is told in scattershot fashion, with many finding the closing film to be as toxic as its title.

RADIOACTIVE: if you wanted to watch Marie Curie skinny dip and turn into a completely co-dependent woman simultaneously pining for her husband and somehow contemplating the Chernobyl distaste then boy, do I have the movie for you. Real Biopics 101 garbage #TIFF19 — kambole (@kambolecampbell) September 6, 2019

Kristen Stewart has been making some remarkable films of late, but this take on the famous French New Wave actress left audiences claiming it "degueulasse".