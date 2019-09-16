5 movies that missed the mark at TIFF 2019

Film
Not every film is going to be a gem, especially at a festival. The greatest films almost all hit for the fences, and that means sometimes you bat a foul ball or strike out entirely.

Here are some of the movie misses from TIFF 2019.

The Goldfinch

This one's easy, as it's so comically terrible it was always going to be on the top of this list. I'm made sad by the fact that a Roger Deakins-shot film is wasted on such dreck, turning a Pulitzer-winning book into a pulpy, nonsensical film that feels interminable. Ugh.

Lucy In the Sky

I didn't get a chance to screen Noah Hawley's spacey film starring Natalie Portman and John Hamm, yet this trumpeted World Premiere generated plenty of derision online.

I Am Woman

There were loads of biopics this year, and I was primed to dig this one — I love Hellen Reddy! Unfortunately this stilted, gormless take that plays havoc with history is a treacly mess.

Radioactive

This biopic (yup) of Marie Curie is told in scattershot fashion, with many finding the closing film to be as toxic as its title.

Seberg

Kristen Stewart has been making some remarkable films of late, but this take on the famous French New Wave actress left audiences claiming it "degueulasse".

