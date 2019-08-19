A Star Wars LEGO display with more than 36K stormtroopers just popped up in Toronto

Fans of both LEGO and Star Wars (so... most people going to Fan Expo) will want to swing by Toronto's busiest transit hub this week.

Beginning today at 5 p.m. and running until the last day of Fan Expo Canada, August 25, a display featuring 36,440 Stormtrooper Minifigures will be available for public viewing.

"Join us in the West Wing to celebrate 20 years of LEGO Star Wars and take a photo with the world’s largest display of LEGO Star Wars Minifigures!" reads a notice of the event on Union Station's website.

The installation isn't the only Star Wars-related attraction at Fan Expo this year.

Guests at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre can participate in a stormtropper march, check out the R2 builders club, cheer for their favourite cosplayers and more.

"Take a pic and witness history in the making with the world's largest display of LEGO Star Wars Minifigures at Union station!" wrote Fan Expo Canada on Facebook Monday afternoon. "Upload your photo to FAN GURU's Fan Moments contest for a chance to win TWO Premium Passes to FAN EXPO Canada."