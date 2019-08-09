Film
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jaws screening hamilton

There's an on the water screening of Jaws near Toronto

If you're the kind of person who loves to be terrified, then this one's for you. 

There's an outdoor screening of JAWS near Toronto tomorrow night, and viewers are required to watch the movie from tubes in the water. 

The thriller will be projected onto a 40-foot screen and will feature high-quality sound and proper lighting.

Before and after the film, viewers are welcome to canoe, paddle board, eat, and hang out with friends. But when the movie starts, everyone must be watching from a tube. 

The company behind the event is called Interactive Flicks, and they're known for putting on screenings in the water and the woods all over North America. 

Tubes for the event are unfortunately sold-out, so you'll have to bring your own if you haven't already bought one. 

Food trucks on-site will include The Dogge Shoppe, Road Grill and Dairy Best Ice Cream Truck.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Binbrook Conservation Area in Hamilton, and the movie will begin around 9 p.m.

There's also a special sale for $5 off your ticket today. 

So go ahead, brave the waters if you dare. 

