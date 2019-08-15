Film
Chris Rock bumped into John Tory while filming a movie in Toronto

Chris Rock may as well move to Toronto at this point, because he keeps being spotted all over town and everyone is loving it. 

Since filming began for his new Saw movie last month, the Hollywood star has been continuously spotted across the 6ix. 

He's stopped to take pictures with fans, been spotted with other major celebs, and now he's even spent some one-on-one time with the Mayor himself. 

John Tory recently had surgery on his Achilles tendon and has had to use a scooter to get around ever since. 

This morning, Tory shared photos of himself on the scooter alongside Rock with a tweet saying, "It’s always great to bump into people who are here taking part in Toronto’s thriving film industry and welcome them to our city."

And Toronto residents are getting quite the kick out of the photos. 

Some are even asking if Rock made a joke about the scooter.

Samuel L. JacksonMax Minghella and Marisol Nichols are all in the new Saw film as well, and only time will tell if Tory will get some quality with them too. 

Lead photo by

John Tory

