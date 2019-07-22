People keep spotting Chris Rock all around Toronto

Filming for the Saw reboot is underway in Toronto, and that means there are some A-list celebrities walking around town.

Chris Rock, who is starring in the film as well as executive producing it, is one such celeb. And Torontonians are spotting him all over the city.

He visited Sport Gallery in the Distillery District about a week ago, and some employees got to take photos with him.

Some have spotted the actor walking down the street, but haven't been sure if it's actually sure if it's him.

Dear @chrisrock, my wife thinks she just saw you walking down Queen West in Toronto. Accurate? Social media says you might be filming here.



Also, if it is you, sorry about all the car-related noise. It’s not usually like that here! — Paul-Erik Veel (@PaulErikVeel) July 13, 2019

While others are making sure to grab a selfie when they see him.

Rock popped into popular consignment shop OD Toronto last week.

He's also been spotted walking alongside some other high-profile celebrities.

I "saw" Chris Rock walkng with Spike Lee in Toronto yesterday around 5. I thought I was crazy, but they're both in town — Johannes Sebastian Blecch (@helenreddymades) July 14, 2019

Rest assured, if you see someone who closely resembles the comedian strolling down Queen Street, chances are good that you're looking at the real Chris Rock.

Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols are also all in the film, so keep an eye out for them in the city as well.

Jackson was spotted earlier this month at local restaurant Mengrai Thai.

The new Saw movie will be released on October 23, 2020.