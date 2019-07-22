Film
chris rock toronto

People keep spotting Chris Rock all around Toronto

Filming for the Saw reboot is underway in Toronto, and that means there are some A-list celebrities walking around town. 

Chris Rock, who is starring in the film as well as executive producing it, is one such celeb. And Torontonians are spotting him all over the city. 

He visited Sport Gallery in the Distillery District about a week ago, and some employees got to take photos with him.

Some have spotted the actor walking down the street, but haven't been sure if it's actually sure if it's him.

While others are making sure to grab a selfie when they see him.

Rock popped into popular consignment shop OD Toronto last week. 

He's also been spotted walking alongside some other high-profile celebrities. 

Rest assured, if you see someone who closely resembles the comedian strolling down Queen Street, chances are good that you're looking at the real Chris Rock.

Samuel L. JacksonChris RockMax Minghella and Marisol Nichols are also all in the film, so keep an eye out for them in the city as well.

Jackson was spotted earlier this month at local restaurant Mengrai Thai.

The new Saw movie will be released on October 23, 2020.

