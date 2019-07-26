The Handmaid's Tale will be back in Toronto after show renewed for fourth season

Hulu has announced that The Handmaid's Tale will officially be back for a fourth season. It looks like Toronto is going to be seeing more red-cloaked actors with white bonnets.

The re-signing of the series (based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 bestselling book) was announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills today.

You did this, Resistors. Praise be. 🙌 Season 4 of The #HandmaidsTale is happening! pic.twitter.com/uQfKEGE9cW — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) July 26, 2019

For a few years now, the series has been using the streets of downtown Toronto as a film set. Handmaids have been spotted at Wychwood Barns, on Queen Street and most recently, at City Hall.

In March, Elisabeth Moss and her fellow handmaids filmed an execution scene right outside of City Hall.

As the religious extremist land of Gilead grows more gruesome, it's likely more shocking scenes will be back in Toronto soon.

The fourth season premier date has not been announced.