Steve Bannon is coming to Toronto but TIFF appearance in doubt

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off tomorrow in full force, but the hottest news coming out of Hollywood right now pertains to former White House Chief Strategist and far-right media stalwart Steve Bannon.

Bannon, 64, has been cast as the new Spider-Man in Marvel's long-running superhero franchise of the same name, replacing Tom Holland as a lithe and youthful guy in tights who does whatever a spider can.

Hahahaha, just kidding. He is starring in a film, however — one that's set to have its North American premier on Sunday at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto.

American Dharma, a documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Errol Morris, is described as "a probing portrait of controversial Breitbart honcho and Trump advisor, Stephen K. Bannon."

The game at Toronto this year will be ‘spot Steve Bannon.’ He has not been invited by the festival. That doesn’t mean he won’t be there. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) September 4, 2018

Coincidentally (or maybe not), the polarizing populist political advisor was also just announced as a guest of honour for November's Munk Debate on "The Rise of Populism" in Toronto.

This, just two days after being dropped by the New Yorker Festival due to backlash following the announcement of his appearance.

New Yorker: *goes down in flames*

Munk Debates: *hold my beer* pic.twitter.com/uHhb4OmARr — Tyler Dawson (@tylerrdawson) September 5, 2018

The New York Times reports that several high-profile guests vowed to drop out of that festival on Tuesday within 30 minutes of Bannon being announced as a guest; John Mulaney, Judd Apatow, Jack Antonoff and Jim Carrey among them.

If Steve Bannon is at the New Yorker festival I am out. I will not take part in an event that normalizes hate. I hope the @NewYorker will do the right thing and cancel the Steve Bannon event. Maybe they should read their own reporting about his ideology. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 3, 2018

TIFF confirmed that Bannon has not been not invited to the screening of the film about him in Toronto this weekend, and that "there is no indication that he plans to attend."

That said, he did show up in Venice last night to watch the documentary's world premier despite being advised against it by venue security.

Bannon is said to have stealthily entered the screening through a side door, prompting industry buffs to wonder if he'll try to do the same thing at the Lightbox on Sunday.

munk debate riding off the @NewYorker fest debacle, indulges washed up fascist bannon calling him “architect of populism” in promo ... guessing “white supremacist” doesn’t sell tickets 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Y3JycuSDfX — Jessica Smith (@lifeofjess) September 5, 2018

The film consists largely of interview clips between Morris and Bannon, who talk about everything from working for U.S. President Donald Trump to "the violent alt-right rally in Charlottesville."

Those who don't get a chance to see it can still watch Bannon face off against David Frum in a Munk Debate on "The Rise of Populism" at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall on November 2.

Also in the great tradition of the Canadian establishment, the Munk Debate is also obsessed with America and, with a couple exceptions, ignores Canada. — Buck-a-Burrata (@shawnmicallef) September 5, 2018

Unless, of course, he gets dropped from that event too. The people of Toronto are already furious.

This is not normal. @munkdebate is hosting a fascist.



Even when he looses the debate, he wins the platform, amplifying hate.



An open society does not tolerate intolerance. #KarlPopper pic.twitter.com/lkRmEVq9Rs — Andrew Bresnahan (@AndrewBresnahan) September 5, 2018

And shocked.

Are you fucking kidding me. We just went through this with the @NewYorker. White supremacy isn't something you debate. #Bannon doesn't speak, let alone act, in good faith. It's bad enough that @munkdebate invited Jordan Peterson last yr. Stop platforming bigots. #boycottmunk https://t.co/ao7BLkp0Di — Matt Ing (@MattIng_89) September 5, 2018

And disappointed.

I've often said thru the years one difference between USA and Canada is we don't give haters a platform. WTAF. This is disgraceful — Miriam Dunn (@Miridunn) September 5, 2018

On the plus side, Spider-Man is still being portrayed by the adorable Tom Holland. Not Steve Bannon.