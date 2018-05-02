Film
Lisa Power
Posted 48 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
open roof festival

Toronto is getting an outdoor film festival all summer long

Film
Lisa Power
Posted 48 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Outdoor festival season in Toronto is almost here and one of the city's biggest nightly outdoor events is back just in time for those warm summer nights.

Open Roof has announced dates for the 2018 season, beginning with an opening night celebration on June 20 and running weekly on Wednesdays until August 22.

The festivities include performances by Toronto indie musicians and screenings of independent films by local and national filmmakers. Food has been catered in the past by Toben Food by Design as well as Amsterdam Brewery.

The festival, now in its ninth season, has become a popular social experience over the years. So much so that it is moving to a bigger lot on Sterling Road in the Junction Triangle.

The season kicks of June 20 in the lot adjacent to 158 Sterling Road.

Lead photo by

Open Roof Festival

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto is getting an outdoor film festival all summer long

Guillermo del Toro movie filming in Toronto this summer

5 movies to watch at the Toronto Jewish Film Festival

First photos surface from Rob Ford movie shoot in Toronto

Toronto is totally obsessed with true crime

How to be a movie and TV extra in Toronto

Harvey Weinstein #MeToo doc getting its world premiere in Toronto

Toronto's only drive-in movie theatre has closed