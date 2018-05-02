Toronto is getting an outdoor film festival all summer long

Outdoor festival season in Toronto is almost here and one of the city's biggest nightly outdoor events is back just in time for those warm summer nights.

Open Roof has announced dates for the 2018 season, beginning with an opening night celebration on June 20 and running weekly on Wednesdays until August 22.

The festivities include performances by Toronto indie musicians and screenings of independent films by local and national filmmakers. Food has been catered in the past by Toben Food by Design as well as Amsterdam Brewery.

The festival, now in its ninth season, has become a popular social experience over the years. So much so that it is moving to a bigger lot on Sterling Road in the Junction Triangle.

The season kicks of June 20 in the lot adjacent to 158 Sterling Road.