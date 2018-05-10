The Ontario Place Cinesphere is showing movies for free this month

Free movies are going down in Toronto at the Ontario Place Cinesphere as part of this year's Doors Open.

The Cinesphere is one of over 100 historically and culturally significant buildings that are participating in this year's annual event.

As part of Doors Open, it's hosting a weekend of free screenings from May 26 to 27 with five showings each day.

The beloved waterfront golf ball reopened last summer for a special TIFF screening and continues to be used for ongoing screenings and film festivals like Hot Docs.

The theatre underwent a series of extensive renovations that have, slowly but surely, brought it back to life as part of the overall revitalization of Ontario Place.

The Doors Open screenings will include the first movie ever shown in Canada's first IMAX theatre, North of Superior, and a 7-minute prologue to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight: The IMAX Experience.

There will also be a free, full-length film screening of Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience on May 25.

If you're looking to catch the Dark Knight in full, it's screening from May 17 to 21 inside the ol' dome.