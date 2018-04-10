Moviepass competitor Sinemia launches in Toronto

Canadians finally have access to the increasingly popular "Netflix for movie theatres" service model, similar to our U.S. friends – but not exactly.

Sinemia, a monthly, subscription-based service for movie tickets, launched quietly in our home and native land a few months back after roughly four years of service in Turkey, the U.K., the U.S. and Australia.

The company offers subscribers access to two movies, in theatres, every 30 days for as low as $9.99 per month. They can upgrade to three movies for $14.99 a month, billed annually, as per the website's current promotion.

This includes 3D tickets "in any theatre, at any movie" including IMAX and 4DX showings at what appears to be every Cineplex theatre in Toronto (though, as the Canadian Press notes, no official partnership is in place.)

Canadians have been calling for this type of service more and more in recent years as the popularity of U.S.-based MoviePass spreads.

If MoviePass is the "Netflix of theatres," as it's often called, Sinemia can be thought of more like Amazon Prime Video – still good, but with less name recognition.

"Sinemia was designed to elevate the movie theatre subscription model in a way that frequent movie-goers could receive significant savings, without having to sacrifice the quality of their experience," said the service's founder and CEO Rifat Oguz in a press release late last month.

"We are interested in building a movie ticket subscription service that will be around for the long haul."