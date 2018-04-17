Harvey Weinstein #MeToo doc getting its world premiere in Toronto

The Hollywood scandal that sparked a torrent of revelations about sexual harassment, gender inequality, and abuse of power in the entertainment industry will be explored at length next month in Toronto.

Hot Docs announced on Tuesday that a documentary about famously disgraced film producer and sexual predator Harvey Weinstein has been added to its Special Presentations Program.

Called The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret, the film is said to detail "not only the personal toll of Weinstein's alleged pathology, but broadens the systemic scale of abuse to the ensuing scandals involving James Toback, Woody Allen and Louis C.K."

Toronto will be hosting the world premiere of this film on Saturday, April 28, when it screens at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, complete with an extended post-screening Q&A featuring "special guest subjects."

No names have been confirmed for the Q&A session, but Hot Docs notes that the film features interviews with insiders, whistleblowers, alleged victims and "divisive Canadian figures" like Jian Ghomeshi lawyer Marie Heinen and outspoken columnist Margaret Wente.

Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, who directed this and a previous documentary about the "micro-managing, hair-trigger tempered but ultimately genius" Weinsten will likely be present, along with the film's producer, Melissa Hood.

"In 2010, filmmaker Barry Avrich wrote, directed and produced Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project," reads a release announcing the film's premiere at Hot Docs.

"Eight years later, Avrich returns to detail what he didn't know then about the far darker side of the now-disgraced sexual predator."

"The Reckoning opens on a contrite Weinstein packing off to a rehab centre, mere moments before the tectonic plates of an industry would heave open both a cultural zeitgeist and a feminist revolution: the #MeToo movement."