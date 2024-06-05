You can now get Keith Lee Effect streetwear from Ontario cafe visited by TikTok star

An Ontario bakery and cafe that got a glowing review from TikTok food reviewer, Keith Lee, is now selling 'Keith Lee Effect' merchandise.

Upon their visit from Keith Lee during his Toronto (and GTA) food tour, family-owned Ajax bakery and cafe Biscuits to Baskets was 'in shock,' following the massive outpouring of support from the community and Lee fans alike.

After seeing an unprecedented level of traffic following the review, though, the bakeshop, which operates out of founder Suzanne Smith's garden shed, also garnered some less-than-positive attention.

On April 28, the bakeshop posted a statement to Instagram announcing that they're being forced by the town to stop operating out of the shed after 20 years and that they were taking steps to move into an official brick and mortar.

One such step is designing and selling 'Keith Lee Effect' streetwear out of the shop to raise funds for the bakeshop's new location.

T-shirts poking fun at Lee's statement that he was visiting "Ajax, Toronto, Ontario, Canada," as well as those featuring artistic interpretations of Lee's review are available exclusively in the bakeshop now following a sold out pre sale in May.

For his part, Lee has made an effort to help Biscuits to Baskets in their new endeavour, too.

On May 7, the TikTok star posted a video explaining that, while the so-called 'Keith Lee Effect' is in many ways a blessing, in the case of the Ajax bakery, it was also a curse.

To rectify this, Keith Lee put a call for donations out on his account, which boasts more than 16 million followers, promising that he'd personally be overseeing the transfer of funds to Biscuits to Baskets for their new shop.

If you'd like to try Biscuits to Baskets, or pick up some dope Keith Lee Merch, you'll have until June 9 to visit them at their garden shed bakeshop, before they transition to vending from their house on June 15.

Biscuits to Baskets is located at 49 Beatty Road in Ajax.