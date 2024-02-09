Canadian designer that dressed Sophie Trudeau closes Toronto storefront

A Toronto-based designer that has dressed Sophie Trudeau has closed up their only brick-and-mortar shop in the city.

Birds of North America (BNA), a label created by BC designer Hayley Gibson, has been creating colourful, unique garments since 2006, selling them out of their West Queen West storefront since about 2018.

Alas, it's the end of the road for the BNA shop, after the brand announced its imminent closure last month and officially shuttered the business for good on Jan. 21.

The brand was thrust into the spotlight back in 2021 when Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wore a now famous green dress from the label on election night.

While the physical store is no more, there is some good news for fans of the brand, or those who simply hope to emulate Trudeau's style -- Birds of North America is still in business, they've just shifted their operations completely online.

"We’re sad to be leaving the neighbourhood and will miss having such a beautiful space to show the Birds collection," writes Gibson in an Instagram caption, "but we’re also ready to put creative energy into other things."

This may not be the end of the road for Gibson in terms of brick-and-mortar retail, as she adds in a comment that the business "will probably pursue adventures in retail again in the future!"

Birds of North America was previously located at 1114 Queen West.