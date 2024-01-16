Everything at this thrift market in Toronto is free

There's a one-day only thrift market popping up in Toronto where everything is free. Yes, free. No, you're not dreaming.

REmarket is an event held a few times a year by the St. Lawrence Neighbourhood Association Waste Reduction Group (SLNA WRG) that's aimed at reducing waste in the community by giving items a second life — and it involves a totally free thrift market.

The two-day market is comprised of a series of different events organized by the group to give a second life to items you may have thought you were done with — whether that means repairing damaged items or swapping out your clothes for a new wardrobe.

On the first day of the event, there will be a thrift market called FREEmarket where everything is free. You're welcome to take whatever and however much you may like or need, and donations to the market will be collected at the same time.

Any remaining items at the market will be donated to the Salvation Army once the event has concluded.

Also on the first day, donations for the Salvation Army will be accepted, as well as items for recycling like empty cosmetic containers, cigarette butts, disposable razors, batteries, and more.

Other events include Repair Café (where you can bring in clothing, jewellery, computers, electronics, appliances, and toys to be fixed) and Culture Link Bike Hub (where you can have small repairs and safety checks done on your bike to make sure your commute is safe for you, not just the planet).

REmarket takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the temporary tent at St. Lawrence Market. And while you're grabbing your free stuff, be sure to donate if you can.