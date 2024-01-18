Toronto hair salon abruptly closes due to 'confluence of events'

A local hair salon on Dundas West that was a haven for the LGBTQ2S+ community has just closed after operating for only three months.

Junior Senior Hair was founded on the goal of creating "a salon that didn’t exploit apprentices" and instead would "pay them a living wage and get them licenced as soon as possible," salon founder Margot Keith tells blogTO.

Offering "tiered prices and no suprises at the sink," according to the salon's Instagram bio, price accessibility was a key factor in Junior Senior's business, wanting everyone to be able to access affordable, quality and easy-to-wear hairstyles.

Keith also had specific aspirations of servicing the LGBTQ2S+ community with her hair services, she tells blogTO.

"I wanted a safe space, and as a former queen of gay night life, I was able to bring many of my connections from the night life into the shop," she says.

While this vision was certainly fulfilled during the salon's short lifespan, a "confluence of events" — including the loss of a family member, staffing issues, and cost of operations — led her to have no choice but to shut down the business.

"I'm not sure where I will do hair again," says Keith, "but I will be going back to university in the fall to work towards a masters in psychology."

She tells blogTO that she will announce soon where clients can find her.

As for Tim, the salon's beloved junior stylist, clients can still book appointments with him at Parlour on Ossington.