10 holiday gift ideas for the last minute shopper in Toronto

Hey there, procrastinating last minute shopper in Toronto! Feeling the holiday rush? In the whirlwind pace of the city's vibrant scene, it's easy to get swept up in the daily hustle, leaving little time to check off that holiday shopping list.

Here are some holiday gift ideas for the last minute shopper in Toronto.

Polo Ralph Lauren Socks

These Polo Ralph Lauren Three-Pack Decorative Cotton-Blend Socks ($48 at Harry Rosen) effortlessly elevate any man's fashion game. Boasting a range of designs and iconic branding, they're perfect for everyday wear, infusing his attire with a hint of subtle luxury.

Lazy Cat Cafe

Give the purrfect holiday gift with a reservation at Lazy Cat Cafe - an ideal treat for cat lovers! This unique experience merges a coffee shop vibe with a petting zoo, offering an hour of cuddles with adorable rescue kitties, and Asian-inspired treats.



Unique Flower Prints

Surprise your loved ones with the vibrant Flower Prints from Sweet Pea Studio, a perfect holiday gift available at Curated Market, Arts Market, and 6x8 Market. These stunning prints add a touch of nature's beauty to any space, making them a thoughtful and artistic present for the festive season.

Tom Ford Travel Spray

This Tom Ford Oud Wood Travel Spray ($95 at Harry Rosen) accessory presents the enchanting Oud Wood scent, boasting delightful notes of rosewood, cardamom, and a fusion of sandalwood and vetiver. A stylish and aromatic delight for anyone seeking refined fragrances on the go.

Peace Collective Apparel

Discover the ultimate last-minute holiday gift at Peace Collective, an iconic line that offers something for everyone on your list. Their selection ensures a thoughtful and stylish present, delighting your loved ones with a touch of Toronto's iconic spirit.

A Personalized Bottle of Reid's Signature Gin

Surprise the gin enthusiast in your life with a personalized bottle of Reid's Signature Gin ($65)! These custom-named decanter-style bottles need five days for production, but if time is extra-tight, this Toronto-based distillery offers exquisite products available for immediate pickup.

MONOGRAPHY

Give the gift of creativity with a MONOGRAPHY gift card ($70), offering a unique experience at Toronto's self-portrait studio. With wireless remote access, recipients can capture their own moments featuring various colour styles and backgrounds.

Cougar Liliana Slippers

Delight someone special this holiday season with Cougar's Liliana camel slip-on suede mule ($99.95). Crafted with a faux curly shearling collar and lining, treated suede for water repellency, and a flexible rubber outsole, these mules offer comfort and warmth.

Plant Society

Find the perfect last-minute gift at Plant Society - a lush houseplant that brings life and freshness to any space. With an array of greenery options, from tropical delights to easy-care succulents, Plant Society offers a thoughtful and vibrant present for any plant lover on your holiday list.

Fair Trade Jewellery

Fair Trade Jewellery's commitment to ethically sourced diamonds and metals ensures that each piece carries a story of sustainability and fair practices, offering a thoughtful and conscious choice for a special someone on your list.