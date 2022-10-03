There's a massive Reebok warehouse sale near Toronto with nothing over $40

Looking to upgrade your fall closet this season? Then get your wallets ready because there's a massive Reebok sale near Toronto with everything under $40 this week.

Lovers of the athleisure brand and a good deal should get excited for this sale.

Prepare for some of the best deals of the season with up to 80 per cent off thousands of styles of athletic apparel, shoes, bags, accessories, and more.

Not sure about you, but I'll be one of the first people in line to shop for some amazing deals to get my wardrobe ready for the upcoming fall weather.

Admission to the warehouse sale is free to attend.

The warehouse sale runs from October 6 through October 10 at the International Centre in Mississauga.