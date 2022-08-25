Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
oak fort sale

There's a huge Oak + Fort warehouse sale near Toronto

Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Oak + Fort, a brand well-known and loved for its attainable luxury pieces and modern essentials is having a massive warehouse sale near Toronto and the savings are unbelievable.

The fashion and lifestyle brand announced via Instagram yesterday that their Vaughan Mills location is having a huge sale with tons of savings. You'll get 60, that's right, 60 per cent off everything in store.

This includes all apparel, accessories, homeware and more. New styles will be added to the mix daily, so it's worth even making several trips to strike some bargain deals.

The woman-founded and led business opened its first location in Vancouver in 2010, and has since taken over the fashion world throughout North America.

The blowout sale is on from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5. Sale hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Labour Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

There's a huge Oak + Fort warehouse sale near Toronto

Ontario residents have some theories about Doug Ford's odd wardrobe choices this week

Popular Chinese retail brand Miniso apologizes for pretending to be Japanese

Toronto software developer starts up stylish side hustle that keeps selling out

StockX and NFT marketplace SuperRare setting up shop in Toronto neighbourhood

Harry Styles was just spotted golfing near Toronto and fans were loving his outfit

Zellers is making a comeback with stores across Canada slated to open next year

Clothing store that's been in Toronto for decades closes after being locked out by landlord