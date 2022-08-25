There's a huge Oak + Fort warehouse sale near Toronto

Oak + Fort, a brand well-known and loved for its attainable luxury pieces and modern essentials is having a massive warehouse sale near Toronto and the savings are unbelievable.

The fashion and lifestyle brand announced via Instagram yesterday that their Vaughan Mills location is having a huge sale with tons of savings. You'll get 60, that's right, 60 per cent off everything in store.

This includes all apparel, accessories, homeware and more. New styles will be added to the mix daily, so it's worth even making several trips to strike some bargain deals.

The woman-founded and led business opened its first location in Vancouver in 2010, and has since taken over the fashion world throughout North America.

The blowout sale is on from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5. Sale hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Labour Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.