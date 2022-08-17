Harry Styles was just spotted golfing near Toronto and fans were loving his outfit

British pop star Harry Styles was just spotted golfing near Toronto, and fans are loving his outfit of choice.

📸 | Harry playing golf in Toronto yesterday



Multiple posts on social media show Styles hitting the green just 40 minutes north of Toronto at The National Golf Club in Woodbridge.

But what is drawing the most reaction is Styles' bright yellow, flared pants.

"The man does fashion even when he's golfing," read one Twitter user's comment.

Styles is also known for his love of the sport, with many fans reminiscing on times when he'd picked up a quick round in Toronto over the years.

Styles visited this exact same course back in 2015, albeit in a way less flashy outfit.

It seems that those iconic yellow pants were also worn by Styles when he visited a golf course in New York State just a couple of days ago.

The 28-year-old Grammy Award-winner just completed two sold-out shows at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Last night's show was a huge success and some fans spotted the singer's current girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, dancing along with the performance.

Olivia Wilde dancing & having fun at Harry’s show last night in Toronto day 2 ❤️‍🔥

Head to the space around the venue and you'll likely notice some feathers floating around — remnants from the boas (a staple in Styles' closet) that fans adorned for the two-day event.

The demand for the feathered accesories was so high ahead of the show that some stores in the city completely sold out.

Styles' tour continues with multiple stops in New York, Chicago, Austina and Inglewood before making stops in Mexico and Australia.