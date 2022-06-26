Toronto Blue Jays redesign controversial Fourth of July hats after outcry

Finally, Toronto Blue Jays fans can open their eyes again without feeling the need to rip them out of their sockets altogether.

Following a major outcry of the team's controversial Fourth of July hats with American stars and stripes obnoxiously decorated over the iconic Blue Jays maple leaf logo, the team has decided to redesign them after fans actively voiced their displeasure at the preview.

As Canada's only MJB team, it's understandable why so many people are upset at the new design meant to commemorate the Fourth of July, which falls just a few days after Canada Day on July 1st.

This assault to eyeballs costs close to $50, but I don't think there is a dollar amount you could pay me to wear it. pic.twitter.com/L7I0WOTWfJ — Ruth Kapelus (@RuthKapelus) June 20, 2022

While the 2021 design also had an American flag in the Jays logo, the design was mostly red and had a prominent TOR and CAN text placed on the side. This time around however, the design was just far too much to handle.

While the team has decided to redesign the hats, they unfortunately won’t be that much different than they are now - the only thing that will be altered and taken away are the stars, revealing only blue stripes underneath the logo.

Oddly, one star is still awkwardly hanging out on the new cap, a reminder of its dark past.

Looks like they missed a spot pic.twitter.com/88f5FBHUHd — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) June 21, 2022

And people are already making fun of whoever was put in charge of redesigning the caps, likely being forced to use Photoshop for the first time in their lives.