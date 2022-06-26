Fashion & Style
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays july 4th hat

Toronto Blue Jays redesign controversial Fourth of July hats after outcry

Fashion & Style
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Finally, Toronto Blue Jays fans can open their eyes again without feeling the need to rip them out of their sockets altogether. 

Following a major outcry of the team's controversial Fourth of July hats with American stars and stripes obnoxiously decorated over the iconic Blue Jays maple leaf logo, the team has decided to redesign them after fans actively voiced their displeasure at the preview. 

As Canada's only MJB team, it's understandable why so many people are upset at the new design meant to commemorate the Fourth of July, which falls just a few days after Canada Day on July 1st. 

While the 2021 design also had an American flag in the Jays logo, the design was mostly red and had a prominent TOR and CAN text placed on the side. This time around however, the design was just far too much to handle. 

While the team has decided to redesign the hats, they unfortunately won’t be that much different than they are now - the only thing that will be altered and taken away are the stars, revealing only blue stripes underneath the logo. 

Oddly, one star is still awkwardly hanging out on the new cap, a reminder of its dark past.

And people are already making fun of whoever was put in charge of redesigning the caps, likely being forced to use Photoshop for the first time in their lives. 

Lead photo by

Toronto Blue Jays
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto Blue Jays redesign controversial Fourth of July hats after outcry

The top 10 stores for indoor plants in Toronto

Shockingly ugly U.S. flag-inspired Toronto Blue Jays hat has fans confused and angry

Iconic Canadian retail brand that was big in the '90s is now up for sale

Value Village opening second boutique in space that used to be home to iconic Toronto bar

Value Village is opening a trendy boutique in Toronto and people can't believe it

Pants made by young Toronto designer sold out so quickly a store hired him on the spot

Here's where to get a custom neon sign in Canada