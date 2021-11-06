Toronto just got a new holiday market and everything is created by Indigenous artisans

Fashion & Style
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago

If you're looking for some unique handmade gifts for your holiday shopping lists this year then look no further than Toronto's new holiday market where everything is made by Indigenous artisans.

Located in Leslieville near Queen and Pape , ANDPVA's Indigenous Art Market is celebrating Indigenous artists and culture.

The storefront is packed with fifteen Indigenous vendors selling works of art and handmade goods such as beaded moccasins and other Indigenous apparel.

All the artists participating in the market represent different Indigenous nations, taking pride in their heritage and sharing their culture through their art.

ANDPVA's Indigenous Art Market claims to be the first all-Indigenous art market in Toronto.

"ANDPVA has long wanted a superb showcase in Toronto for our artists. As storytellers and knowledge keepers, our artists are vital to the preservation and sharing of our culture," says Millie Knapp, the Executive Director of ANDPVA.

The market is open now and runs through Dec. 24 at 1107 Queen Street East.



