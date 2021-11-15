You can audition to model for Khloe Kardashian's clothing line in Toronto this week

Paging all Toronto baddies who look great in jeans to the Eaton Centre: Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American denim brand is hosting an open casting call right here in Toronto on Friday.

The wildly successful fashion venture, known for its focus on inclusive sizing, is once again looking for a new "face" — or rather, looking for more new faces to serve alongside Kardashian herself.

Now in its fourth year, Good American's website describes the casting call process as "a tradition we've held" since the company launched.

"From the beginning, Good American has worked to be a brand for the empowered woman, supporting and inspiring confidence while helping her embrace her body," reads a blurb explaining the annual audition for new ambassadors.

"Our intention was to redefine what is valued or even allowed in fashion by breaking down barriers and challenging dated norms. We did this by promising inclusivity in our designs, but we also wanted our message and movement to extend via the women representing the brand — our GOOD SQUAD!"

This year, the casting crew is coming to Nordstrom inside the CF Toronto Eaton Centre on Friday, November 19, from 9 a.m. until noon. That's this Friday, if you need reminding of how fast 2021 is flying by.

"We're looking for women of every size, every shape and every background," reads the company's website.

You can RSVP here for a chance to join the Good Squad in 2022, and before you go thinking that they'd never choose a Canadian anyway, note that they already have.

Toronto's own Lauren Knowles beat out more than 100,000 other applicants across eleven cities in four countries last year to become one of Good American's eight chosen faces for 2021.