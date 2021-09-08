Toronto store that was known for selling affordable home essentials permanently closes

A Toronto store for home goods has closed down after five years in business, apparently due to a rent increase.

Urbinz posted to their Facebook on Sept. 1 that they were officially closed.

"I LOVED your store. Breaks my heart to see you go. Thank you for the great store experience," someone commented.

"We had to move back to the States, but I shopped almost weekly at your store. Sorry you had to close," commented someone else.

"You were a destination for me," another person commented. "My visit to the St. Lawrence market area just won't be the same. I will treasure my cat shower curtain (my most favourite purchase!)"

Shannon Pottier, a co-manager of the Toronto location of the Montreal-based store, tells blogTO that staff were told there was a rent increase back in March, and that was the reason for closing.

Aug. 31 was the last day in business for the Toronto store, which was open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

"I didn't work that day. I heard it was a somber day, with sadly many rude customers. Most were nice and sorry to see us go," Pottier tells blogTO.

"COVID had an impact on the decision to close as well. With the multiple lockdowns it took an impact on profit."

The employee says they don't know what the plans for the location are at this point, but that there are no future plans for Urbinz.

Joie owned the store, and Joie products can now be purchased online directly from them.