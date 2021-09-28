21 new shops to explore in Toronto by neighbourhood

New shops are always opening in Toronto neighbourhoods, and you never know what you'll find when venturing inside. Glasses, plants, books, soaps, ceramics and candles all make for amazing gifts, or special self-love presents to treat yourself.

Here are some new shops in Toronto by neighbourhood.

If simplicity and minimalism are your vibe, stop by SOCCO to pick up all the candles, blankies, mirrors, rugs and planters you need to make your nest feel cozy.

The Wild Pansy is this area's new source not only for flowers, but all kinds of other lovely little things like cards, candles, ceramics and prints as well.

Get into the rollerskating craze or update your equipment in style at Nitro Skates, where they have all kinds of colourful helmets, protective gear and even wheels.

When you need not only a dose of retail therapy but also a caffeine boost and bite to eat, head to Mixed Senses to grab some soap and skincare products as well as a latte.

Tulip Variety is no ordinary convenience store. This quirky shop carries local artisanal pantry items as well as patches, apparel, soaps, mugs and candles.

A cafe in this neighbourhood recently expanded to become Brockton Haunt Skate, meaning they now double as a skate shop as well as a cafe.

Book lovers in this area have a new wonderland to explore at The Scribe, which collects a huge variety of rare, collectible and vintage books, and will also take them off your hands for store credit.

Those with Good Intentions will want to check out this shop by that name, where all kinds of feel-good products like essential oils, candles, snacks and accessories.

Paranoid is for the streetwear fan that has it all. Here, you can find apparel with one-of-a-kind designs created and printed by the owners of the store.

Vintage lovers have a new destination in the form of Northern Touch, which focuses on hand-picked streetwear.

Curiosa is now located in this neighbourhood and has brought all of their magical items with them, so you can pick up what you need for your big trip to Hogwarts (in your imagination).

Coffee and Clothing has opened a new Gerrard location so it's now even easier to grab their fly curated apparel with lots of options for thrifted and denim pieces

Whether it's a mountain bike or an electric bike you're looking for to go adventuring or just commute and run errands, Ridehouse Cycles has got you covered.

Mirari x U3 brings together two awesome things: tea and fashion. Browse this store's collection of ultra-cool clothings and accessories, and grab a drink on your way out.

Glasses-wearers, listen up: Frankly has arrived in this neighbourhood with a collection of spectacles and sunnies that's sure to turn heads.

If you're in search of flowers plus something extra, Thyme Studio has dried and fresh florals as well as fun gifts like earrings, cards and ceramics to make the perfect pairing.

Good Neighbour has arrived in this Toronto neighbourhood, bringing their robust collection of day-to-day staples like clothes for women, men and children as well as bath and home products.

Wolf and Moon carries the most luxurious yet witchy goods you need to howl at the moon, like candles, drapey apparel and even vibrators.

Clarendon Trading Co. collects all kinds of thrifted vintage finds so you can browse the cream of the crop when it comes to jeans, tees and designer streetwear.

Portuguese food lovers can count on Tia Delfina Goods to be their new resource for products that range from canned seafood to oils and vinegars. They also do gift baskets.

Chive is your new local plant store selling a variety of leafy buddies as well as pots and planters to put them in, so you can keep your home looking fresh and green.