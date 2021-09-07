Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
bt21 yorkdale

Line Friends and BT21 pop-up at Toronto's Yorkdale mall temporarily sold out

A wildly popular Line Friends and BT21 pop-up at Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre has been so mobbed, it's temporarily sold out for now.

Sukoshi Mart, which has been running the pop-up, posted the news that the store is temporarily sold out over the long weekend. It's been open for just barely over a week.

Line Friends and BT21 (a collab between Line Friends and BTS) are cartoon character concepts that have spawned a ton of merch from plushies to headbands, and fans have been clamouring to get their hands on the exclusive items available at this pop-up.

People started lining up to get into the pop-up the night before it started at 11 p.m. on Aug. 25, in a queue that swelled to over 800 people and spilled into parking lots.

Logically, some people who had been eagerly hoping to get into the pop-up over Labour Day weekend were disappointed to hear the news.

"I'm about to cry," someone commented on Sukoshi Mart's Instagram post. "I drove 8 hours yesterday to get in Toronto to go there and I wake up to the news everything sold out." They said it was their only chance until December to go.

"I didn't see the post, I actually went to the mall and found out it's closed," someone else replied.

The post says the pop-up will be restocked the second week of September, though many prospective shoppers are hoping for confirmation on a more exact date.

Perhaps they shouldn't be so shocked and disappointed, though: this isn't the first time this has happened. A similar pop-up previously sold out in two days.

Lead photo by

Briana-Lynn Brieiro

