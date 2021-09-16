Fashion & Style
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
peg the patriarchy

Christian Dior accused of stealing slogan from Toronto sex educator

Toronto sex and pleasure educator Luna Matatas is still looking for credit after fashion-powerhouse Christian Dior took her registered trademarkPeg the Patriarchy — and put it on the front of a vest British model Cara Delevingne wore to the MET gala.

Matatas tells blogTO she first saw mentions of Dior's Peg the Patriarchy piece on Twitter after she finished teaching a class on Monday night, and at first didn't know what was happening.

"I was like, Wait, what? That's my thing," Matatas says. Then she looked for credit somewhere. "I was really disappointed to see that I wasn't credited anywhere or mentioned."

There were many good stories for Canadians at the MET gala —Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress made by a born-Toronto designer. Actors Dan Levy and Simu Liu made Toronto proud with their outfits.

But Matatas is still waiting for recognition and she hasn't yet heard anything from Dior, the designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, or Delevingne herself.

On an Instagram post from the event, many people have asked Delevingne and Dior to credit Matatas. Neither have yet to make a public response.

Attempts by blogTO to contact Dior went unanswered.

Delevingne told Vogue the slogan is "about women empowerment, gender equality — it's a bit like, 'Stick it to the man.'"

But Matatas says it isn't about punishing people or men as the patriarchy has no gender, it's a system. She is using the metaphor of pegging as a way of talking about subverting the system of patriarchy.

"So it's in connecting our sexual liberation and our private pleasure revolution."

The idea for the phrase came out of teaching in Toronto feminist sex shops where she was inspired by conversations around equity. She was heading to Toronto Pride in 2015 and decided to make the shirt.

"The Pride the reception was so awesome," she says "Everyone's like, yes, you know, it connected me with so many different people."

She continues to make and sell shirts and other items locally on her website.

While she has been getting tons of messages of support since the story broke, Matatas doesn't think she will take legal action against Dior.

"I don't have a legal team," she says. "This is such a David and Goliath situation."

Still, something good has come out of the situation.

"The cool part about it is that so many people from all different walks of life kind of came into my world," she says.

"And now we get to co-create together, right, we get to show up together, we get to bring visibility, because this isn't the first time or last time a privileged white woman is going to steal something from a BIPOC creator."

"I'm not the first person that it's happened to. And I think we just need to really build the solidarity around it. So I want to be a part of that," says Matatas. "I want to show up in that way to continue to lift up my community."

Lead photo by

Luna Matatas

