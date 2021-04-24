People in Toronto are now using domes for socially distant marriage proposals

Fans of the the dome dining experience that never really materialized in Toronto last year, rejoice! You can now have one of the most intimate moments of your life take place inside a large bubble.



Whether for social distancing, or to keep dry from the rain, several Toronto residents have begun using dome shaped bubbles for wedding proposals, birthdays, and other outdoor events.

The service, provided by Picnic City starts at $250 to get your own heated bubble with decorations, dining ware, and various other amenities.

While it may not have the viral factor as proposals at Disneyland or on the Jumbotron at a sporting event, it's still a unique experience that will no doubt be memorable for all those involved.

Over the past year, countless people had to postpone their wedding because of COVID precautions, so with the end of lockdown nowhere in sight, who knows when wedding season is going to to kick off again.

Proposals in the park have become a romantic trope, so proposals in the park within a bubble may be just the kind of unique twist that Toronto couples have been waiting for.