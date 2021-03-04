Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
aesop toronto

Toronto is getting 3 new locations of a skincare store known for its samples

Toronto will soon be getting more locations of the skincare store that was known for their fragrant free samples prior to the pandemic: Aesop.

They'll be opening up at Yorkdale Mall and in Yorkville, and at a 2579 Yonge St. location that was completed in December but has yet to open to the public.

Aesop is an Australian skincare company established in 1987, with 12 standalone locations that have opened in Canada since 2015.

The Yorkdale store is supposed to be 780 square feet and will incorporate elements like an aluminum tile facade inspired by Canadian painter Agnes Martin, a matte floor, Canadian bird's eye maple and an aluminum entryway structure, according to Retail Insider.

Brass, walnut and a herringbone floor distinguish the midtown location on Yonge that replaced a WANT Apothecary.

The 94 Cumberland location will be 980 square feet, located next to a Tokyo Smoke at the base of a condo tower.

Aesop declined to comment when contacted by blogTO.

While communal samples are probably on hold for the time being, we've all been washing our hands a lot lately, so it couldn't hurt to have a few more places to stock up on nice soaps.

