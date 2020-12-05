Toronto retailer that can't open due to lockdown will bring their store to your home

One Toronto boutique that can't be open during lockdown has set up a system to bring their store to customers.

Carbon Mobile is clothing store Carbon's way of recreating their shopping experience for people safely at home. Think of it as online shopping with benefits — you actually get to try on the clothes, and you're supporting a small family-run business instead of Amazon.

You still browse their selection online, but they'll deliver the things you want to your door for free, wait outside while you try them on, and then you can keep what you want and give back what you don't.

"The Carbon Mobile concept was really born out of necessity. My wife and I have been in the business for 13 years. We have three kids and a mortgage and so we do not have the option of biding time and waiting for things to return to 'normal.' In fact, we are not sure what 'normal' will be when this pandemic is over," says Alex Mazelow, who owns Carbon with his wife.

"We felt that this pivot was necessary, and we are hoping our customers will embrace Carbon Mobile and pivot with us. Our success over the past years has been predicated on the fact that we provide personalized one-on-one service to our clients, and so, if they are not able to come to us, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to go to them."

All clothing they deliver to houses has been steamed to sanitize it and quarantined for 24 hours, and hangers, garment bags and bag handles are fully wiped down with medical-grade disinfectant. Returned items are put in separate bags, re-sanitized at the store and kept in a separate room for at least 24 hours before being delivered to another customer.

"We have had a wonderful response so far, and are eternally grateful to all those who are supporting us through this difficult time," says Mazelow. "We are deeply committed to doing whatever possible to keep our customers happy, safe, and of course, dressed well!"

They've got lots of women's and men's clothing like cashmere knits, cozy hats and other winter accessories, coats and all things glittery for holiday celebrations, no matter how small. They even stock cruelty-free, Canadian-made coats.

So if you're a shopaholic jonesing for the thrill of the find that normally comes along with this time of year, consider booking yourself a personal visit from this indie boutique.