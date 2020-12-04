10 holiday gift ideas under $50 in Toronto for those who want to shop local

Holiday gifts under $50 in Toronto are local buys that go relatively easy on the budget. In the age of quarantine, there's no need to break the bank to show your loved ones you care. Order online and get your gifts delivered, or pick them up curbside to skip any potential fees.

Here are some holiday gifts ideas under $50 in Toronto.

Planner from 313 Design Market

This stylish notebook from Poketo costs $32, but the true gift of getting your life in order is priceless. Head to 313 Design Market on Roncesvalles to buy this 12-month open-dated planner (big plus for using tree-free paper) with Smyth Sewn binding.

Cute socks from Sukoshi Mart

There's no shortage of adorable socks at Toronto's store dedicated to Japanese lifestyle goods. Cute socks with animals and food on them are just $3.95 a pair. They also have a whole collection of equallly cozy-looking ankle socks.

Mug from IQ Living

There's nothing like sipping on a warm bevvy in the middle of winter. This homewares store on the Danforth is selling new ultra-cozy, wax resist stone mugs by Now Designs Etch & Gala. They're also microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Brush Pen Care Package from Paper Plus Cloth

Parkdale's stationery store is wrapping up care packages with a variety of six brush pens, including Tombow pens and metallic Zebra brush pens. Your purchase of $20 also includes a thoughtful handwritten message of up to 25 words.

David Bowie Bingo from Labour of Love

This one goes out to the Bowie fan in your life. Labour of Love is selling a flat-pack bingo game ($45) that includes 1 giant game board, 8 double-sided bingo cards, 48 tokens, and 150 counters, all with references to your fave Ziggy Stardust.

Matty Matheson cookbook from Swipe Design

Toronto's chef of Parts & Labour and Matty's Pattys fame has released the followup to his last bestselling cookbook. This 2020 collection of recipes is for sale at Swipe Design for $39.95.

Therapeutic puzzles from Merchant of York ($38)

Jigsaw puzzles are so hot right now, and Moss Park's gift store is stocked up in some especially beautiful designs. The Fade Puzzle ($38) by Swedish artist Sara Andreasson has just enough gradient to make this puzzle difficult, yet soothing.

Raindop Air Plant Terrarium

King East's eco-friendly florist is stocked up on some lovely terrariums, including this air plant which can be hung from the ceiling. Pick 1 or 2 small airplants to go inside, ranging from $34 to $40.

Neighbourhood stamp print from Spacing Store

Bring out the neighbourhood pride with a 12" x 12" print by local artist Dave Murray. His designs pay hommage to areas like Kensington, the Islands, Liberty Village, and more. It's $20 each for a hand-silkscreened print at 401 Richmond's City-themed store.

Egg Candle from Mjolk from Ecostems

The minimalist in your life might appreciate these egg-shaped candles made from natural oils like palm and canola oil. Scent sensitivies will aso enjoy the fact there's no after-smell of paraffin. Get it wrapped in Japanese paper from Mjolk for $45.