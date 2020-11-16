One of Toronto's most popular streetwear shops has shut down and moved online
A popular streetwear shop in Toronto will now exist solely as an online store following the closure of their physical location.
Legends League no longer resides at 9 Camden St., leaving the space devoid of their slick, minimal approach to design and ultra-cool collection of locally designed apparel.
The announcement that the shop was closed came in a series of Instagram posts about a week ago. One shows an imprint on the wall of their removed logo with the caption "Had a run.." and another shows the dismantled space with the caption "9 Camden as LL is officially done. Thank you all."
Owner of the shop Bryan Espiritu has also been running a fundraising campaign during the pandemic called Change for a Hundred which sends gift cards for groceries to households in need, and will be continuing those efforts.
A following post to the shop's account reads, "Thank you to everyone who purchased a Fam, ILY Hoodie a couple of weeks ago. $50 from every purchase has gone to putting groceries on the table of families in need in Toronto via my Change for a Hundred initiative. More of this connection to come in the future."
The background vocals was just serendipitous coincidence on hitting play once I walked in. The ghosted spirit of the logo still on the wall was a lovely reminder that you can either be haunted or guided by the passing energies around you throughout the course of your life. But you’ve gotta choose to move. Move internally by choice and not by force and you’ll feel peace in the presence of turbulence. I’ve been in whirlwinds. And I’ve been them too. So I know I’ve stood still around my ghosts and let them haunt me. But I’ve since chosen peace. I’ve since chosen the life of my Spirit and what calls to me. The decision to finally close the doors on this chapter was made by choice, not by force. I’m at peace with this. And I’m grateful. And I wanna express gratitude and love to everyone who ever showed it. You’ve impacted my life incredibly whether you know it or not. I wish you the best, and I’ll see you all soon. 💜
Espiritu also posted an impassioned video to his personal Instagram describing how he feels at peace with the decision to close the store. He did not respond to requests for comment from blogTO.
Hector Vasquez
