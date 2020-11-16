One of Toronto's most popular streetwear shops has shut down and moved online

A popular streetwear shop in Toronto will now exist solely as an online store following the closure of their physical location.

Legends League no longer resides at 9 Camden St., leaving the space devoid of their slick, minimal approach to design and ultra-cool collection of locally designed apparel.

The announcement that the shop was closed came in a series of Instagram posts about a week ago. One shows an imprint on the wall of their removed logo with the caption "Had a run.." and another shows the dismantled space with the caption "9 Camden as LL is officially done. Thank you all."

Owner of the shop Bryan Espiritu has also been running a fundraising campaign during the pandemic called Change for a Hundred which sends gift cards for groceries to households in need, and will be continuing those efforts.

A following post to the shop's account reads, "Thank you to everyone who purchased a Fam, ILY Hoodie a couple of weeks ago. $50 from every purchase has gone to putting groceries on the table of families in need in Toronto via my Change for a Hundred initiative. More of this connection to come in the future."

Espiritu also posted an impassioned video to his personal Instagram describing how he feels at peace with the decision to close the store. He did not respond to requests for comment from blogTO.