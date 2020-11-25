Old Navy shuts down stores in Toronto after remaining open for first few days of lockdown

Three days in to lockdown, a number of Old Navy stores in Toronto have finally stopped offering in-store shopping.

In another case of big retailers blatantly flouting lockdown rules, several Old Navy stores in Toronto have been allowing customers to shop inside, despite a provincially-mandated closure of non-essential retail stores.

Gap Inc. had still been illegaly operating a number of their stores, including Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic, across Toronto and Peel over the past three days.

How that was allowed to happen is unclear.

Following reports that Old Navy locations like the one at SmartCentre in Etobicoke were still accepting customers in-store, the Gap ordered its stores closed this afternoon, reverting to curbside pickup only.

"To this end, we are temporarily closing all of our stores to customers in the Toronto and Peel area and in Manitoba," said a Gap Inc. spokesperson in an e-mail to blogTO on Wednesday.

"We look forward to welcoming customers back in as many of our stores as possible at the appropriate time.”

This is not the first time that a large retailer has illegaly accepted customers in-store this first week of lockdown. The Bay on Queen Street announced its closure Tuesday after it came under fire for staying open all through Monday.