Where to buy kids face masks in Toronto

Face masks for kids in Toronto are essential for the 2020 back-to-school shopping list. In Ontario, masks will be mandatory for kids in grades 4 and higher.

Stringent rules around sanitation and how to wear masks properly is sure to put a damper on the usual excitement around the new school year but there are plenty of stores selling comfortable coverings — with some fun prints to boot — to make this new normal a bit more bearable.

Here are some places where you can get face masks for kids in Toronto.

Online Only

Offering masks for kids from two up to teens as old as 18. Masks are all custom made, so will need about seven to 10 days before being picked up at this St. Clair store or shipped.

The Price Street location of this children's store is still closed, but you can get their cotton Nico Nico or Narces face masks ($30 each) shipped or pick up from their designated spot on Rowanwood.

The Toronto-based bridalwear designer has several mask collections, all of which come in small child sizes or medium for pre-teens and teens.

This Rolley Derby brand is making some polyester-cotton blend masks for $13 each. Sizes are available for tweens and kids, with handy ties in the back.

Handmade masks from this Toronto maker mean you can get a custom mask with a child's name on it (good for kids who lose stuff all the time) for $12.

Fabric for circus gear is now being transformed into youth-sized non-medical masks in some very fun polyester blend prints for $11.25 each. They're also lined with cotton. You can either pick up your order from the studio on Carlaw or get it shipped.

Organic cotton and filtered masks for kids seven and up are available for online purchase at Mode for $25, including a sweet star print that glows in the dark.

Kids' mitten designer Anna-Maria Mountford has now shifted her efforts to masks, like bundles of kids sizes for $28.50.

An extensive selection of reusable masks in different designs run the gamut from medium and large child sizes to adult sizes, so you can stay twinning with the kids. Prices average around $18.95 and shipping takes one to two weeks.

Face coverings designed for comfort are made from double-layered bamboo. Great as a hypoallergenic option, they cost anywhere from $19.99 to $29.99, and come in sizes like XXS for toddlers and children.

Bespoke corset maker Dianna DiNoble has transitioned into face masks, now making neoprene face coverings that run small enough to fit children up to 11 years old.

The Toronto womenswear label by Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong is now doing masks for adults and kids. DM the brand for mask specifics, prices and sbipping info.

There are about 10 different youth-sized options of masks on this online store, including three-packs. Prices range from $10 to $35, but beware of Canada Post delays.

This footwear company now has a section of their website dedicated to disposable masks. Children's medical-grade masks are $8 for a pack of 10.

The local start-up that specialized in hospital gowns with uplifting slogans is now selling an assortment of kid-friendly masks on their website.

The local designer behind some of the Raptors' Toronto pride masks has made all face coverings available in sizes suitable for kids age four to 10. They're made from a poly-cotton blend, with free shipping Canada-wide.

Kiki Pedro-Hall has started her Ki Collection of masks, which includes washable versions in for kids aged three to five and five to eight years old.

Vanity Couture swimwear brand owner Shanté Renee is now doing three-layered masks with a nano-fabric filter. This Toronto brand's website is selling rainbow kids mask for $12 each.

Matching prints for parents and their kids are available from this Toronto designer, who initially started making masks for him and his daughter. Prices start at $15.

Made in Toronto, this online distributor has a number of fun prints designed specifically for kids at $16.99 each.

Stores with physical locations

The Roncy destination for ethically made kids clothing is selling organic bamboo face masks with expandable accordion masks. These flamingo-and-cheetah-covered masks are $15 each, with sizes running from XS to L.

Toronto's homegrown brand is selling Home Is Canada face masks for $30. These multi-layered masks are 100 per cent cotton and come in one size for youth.

There are several adjustable kids masks being sold at this Davenport dress shop. All are made from woven polyester, in prints like zebra and houndstooth that range from $30 to $40.

This minimalist Dundas West store for kids stuff is doing sets of seven masks for $38. Made from 100 per cent cotton, they fit kids from two to seven years old.

Canadian made masks are sold for $14 each at this Leslieville shop. They come in several neutral colours and in sizes that are ideal for kids ages four to nine, or youth 10 and up.

Masks are made from two layers of lycra at this Roncy swimwear store and in some intensely fun prints too. Just order the small size of these masks covered in sushi and avocados.

This children's store with two locations in Toronto is only selling one kind of mask: a basic non-medical mask made of bamboo rayon and cotton. Kids sizes are appropriate for ages three to nine.

Locations of this kids' chain in Yorkville and Castlefield have two styles of reusable face masks from their Green Sprouts brand, with an activated carbon layer. Masks are $19.99 each.

There's free shipping on reusable face masks for kids from this brand, or you can head to their Bayview shop for basic two-pack for $19.99 and organic cotton masks with over-the-ear straps.

This independent children's store on Queen West is selling a couple of styles of kid's face masks from Colibiri for just $10 each. They have headbands, with options for adjusting via elastic ear straps.

Head to Liberty Village to buy the organic cotton reusable masks from Juddlies. They're $19.99 for a two-pack of these organic cotton coverings for kids.

This certified mask distributor with a store in Leslieville isn't doing anything fun or fancy, but they are selling basic medical masks for children that can be disposed of on the go. Boxes of 50 provide 95 per cent filtration and are $49.50.

Double layer cotton masks at this store in the Beaches, with several styles for kids that start at $14. Some of them are even reversible.

Partnering with local makers, including sewers from the Alderscott Reserve, this juice bar in the Beaches is constantly stocked up with masks, including kids sizes.

This Junction studio on Cawthra has gone from making underwear to face masks. Children's masks have two layers of cotton, are washable and reusable, and start at $18.50 for one, up to $198 for a 12-pack.

Head to Rosedale for masks that come in sizes for kids and toddlers. Their Get Lost face mask, $36, is made from their vintage map print swimwear fabric.

This Canadian bookstore chain now has an entire section of their online shop dedicated to face masks. Their kids masks come from brands like OMG Accessories and Cubcoats, with a number of options only available online.

Three-packs of non-medical face masks come in nearly 20 sets of different colours and designs. All packs are $18 each. Shipping is free on orders over $50, though GapKids stores may carry as well.

Packs of three masks are super affordable from Old Navy, averaging around $9.50. Sets also come with laundry bags and have some pretty awesome designs like shark faces and duck beaks. Five packs are $12.50, and 10-packs are $25.