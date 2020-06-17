Popular flea market in Toronto is reopening with social distancing measures in place

The summer season is nearly upon us, and Torontonians will be glad to know that one of the city's most popular outdoor flea markets is now officially reopening to the public.

The Kensington Flea Artisan Market got off to a delayed start this year thanks to the global pandemic, but they've now implemented several safety measures and are prepared to serve the public once again.

The market ⁠— which takes place at 216 Augusta Ave. every Saturday and Sunday until October 18 ⁠— allows locals and visitors to purchase handmade items from a variety of local vendors.

Several measures have also been introduced to ensure the health and safety of both shoppers and sellers amid the pandemic, including only allowing one customer per vendor at a time and installing distancing markers and signage for awaiting patrons.

Ground markings are also in place at the entryway as well as throughout the market to make sure patrons maintain a six-foot distance from one another.

Hand sanitizer station and masks are also available to shoppers, and each vendor has six feet of space allocated behind each display so sellers can properly distance themselves from customers.

"We soft launched this year's Flea two weeks ago, with a smaller group of vendors, to test out our measures and judge the response from visitors," said Kensington Flea founder and organizer Brock Shepherd.

"Everyone responded positively and we are confident to proceed. We expect to have a safe and wonderful market season this year!"